ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week a $22 million expansion by flooring manufacturer Mannington Mills Inc. in Gordon County due to increased customer demand for domestically produced luxury vinyl flooring. Mannington Mills purchased a 10.5-acre site in Calhoun that will expand upon the company’s manufacturing presence in the state and create 268 jobs.
“This expansion is more great news for northwest Georgia and a testament to existing industries in our state receiving a major return on their investments,” Kemp said. “I appreciate Mannington’s continued dedication to the hard-working Georgians in our skilled work force in the area and congratulate the community on this exciting announcement.”
Mannington Mills is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of residential and commercial flooring with operations across the United States as well as in the U.K. Georgia has been home to three Mannington Mills facilities for 53 years, and this is the third expansion in two years at the Calhoun facility.
“Acquisition of this site is part of Mannington’s long-term growth investment plan for the northwest Georgia area, and we were pleased to once again work with the Georgia Department of Economic Development on the project,” Russell Grizzle, president and CEO of Mannington Mills, said. “Mannington continues to experience high demand for the flooring products we make in Georgia, and this will help us accommodate and capitalize further on that demand.”
In 2019, Georgia was the No. 1 exporter among U.S. states for floor covering products with a total export value of $485.4 million, and northwest Georgia hosts the bulk of the state’s floor covering industries. The state of Georgia’s newest strategic logistics asset -- the nearby Appalachian Regional Port -- plays a key role in Georgia’s supply chain network.
“Mannington continues to experience strong growth in Calhoun and Gordon County,” said Larry Roye, chairman of the joint Gordon County Development Authority. “We appreciate Mannington’s ongoing long-term growth and investment plan for our community.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with the Development Authority of Gordon County, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and North Georgia EMC.
“We are always excited to help our Georgia companies grow and reach new markets, and we congratulate Mannington Mills on their continued success in Gordon County,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Mannington has been a great partner in northwest Georgia, and the Georgia Department of Economic Development is proud to continue working hand-in-hand with our existing industries to help increase productivity and find new paths to success.”
One of the world's leading manufacturers of fine flooring, Mannington Mills, based in Salem, N.J., manufactures and markets residential and commercial carpet, sheet vinyl, luxury vinyl, laminate, resilient and hardwood floors; as well as carpet yarns and commercial rubber. For more information, visit: https://www.mannington.com/corporate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.