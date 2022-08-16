ykk.jpg

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that YKK AP America Inc., a technology-oriented manufacturer of commercial façade systems and residential windows and doors, will invest up to $125 million in an expansion that will include a new manufacturing facility and additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The new facility will create 100 new jobs in addition to the 250 jobs YKK AP currently supports in Macon.

"Being the No. 1 state for business doesn't just mean attracting new investments," Kemp said. "It is also our priority to ensure companies already operating in Georgia can grow and thrive. We're excited YKK AP recognizes the advantages of doing business in middle Georgia and has chosen to expand their relationship with the Macon community through 100 new jobs."

