ATLANTA – Southeastern-based CPA firm Mauldin & Jenkins LLC has announce the appointment of five new firm partners, effective Sept. 1.
"We are extremely excited to welcome these five individuals as partners in Mauldin & Jenkins and would like to congratulate all of them," Hanson Borders, the firm's managing partner said in a news release. "We have many talented people and each of these individuals has demonstrated great success in delivering exceptional client service, their commitment to our core values, and strengthening the accounting profession."
Brandon Smith -- Atlanta
Smith, a CPA, joined Mauldin & Jenkins in 2008, after studying Accounting and Information Systems at Georgia Southern University. As a partner based in the Atlanta office, he works with organizations throughout the Southeast to help deliver a blend of capacity building, management consulting, and traditional accounting services.
Smith’s experience includes evaluating internal control, cybersecurity, and risk management policies and practices. He helps organizations implement and expand established frameworks to meet operations, reporting and compliance objectives. He is enthusiastic about transformative technologies and the impact they have on our clients and the accounting profession.
Smith is a member of Information Systems Audit and Control Association, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, Georgia Planned Giving Council, and the Georgia Center for Nonprofits. He is also a volunteer instructor for Nonprofit University’s certificate programs. Smith resides in downtown Atlanta with his partner, Morgan, a tax attorney and advocate for low income taxpayers.
Ross Cannon -- Atlanta
Cannon, a CPA, is a partner in the Entrepreneurial Services practice of Mauldin & Jenkins. He graduated with a bachelors of business administration degree in accounting and a masters of accounting degree from Georgia Southern University in 2006. He began his career with Mauldin & Jenkins shortly after graduation. Cannon lives with his wife, Jennife,r in the Vinings area of Atlanta.
Since joining Mauldin & Jenkins, the new partner has specialized in providing attestation services for a wide range of industries, including not-for-profit organizations, health care entities, affordable housing, higher education, employee benefit plans, and middle market businesses. Cannon also provides accounting, tax and consulting services to individuals, corporations, and partnerships.
He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants. He also serves on the Leadership Council and the A&A Advisory Council for the GSCPA. Cannon is a member of the Board of Directors for the Georgia Institute on Aging. He also serves as the area chairman for the Smyrna Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and as state treasurer for Georgia Ducks Unlimited.
Lacey Heath -- Birmingham, Ala
Heath is a partner with Mauldin & Jenkins. She graduated with a master’s degree in accounting from Auburn University in 2005 and joined Mauldin & Jenkins shortly after. The services she provides to clients include financial statement audits, internal audits and tax services.
Heath is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Alabama and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants. She and her husband, Matthew, reside in Birmingham. Outside of the office, she attends The Church at Brook Hills.
Jameson Miller -- Chattanooga, Tenn.
Miller is a partner in the Chattanooga office and has been with the Firm since 2006. He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor of science degree in accounting in 2007. Miller is a licensed Certified Public Accountant with the state of Tennessee, a Certified Information Systems Auditor, and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional.
His experience includes audits for financial institutions, public SEC companies, manufacturers, not-for-profit organizations and higher education institutions. Additionally, he has extensive experience performing information systems regulatory compliance and framework reviews, SSAE 18 System and Organization Controls Reporting, and Technical audits and cybersecurity assessments for information systems.
Miller is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants, ISC2, and ISACA. He previously served on the board of directors for the Chattanooga Chapter of the TSCPA as chair of the Career Awareness and the Community Service committees. He currently serves as the treasurer/secretary on the Board of Directors of the Cumberland Trails Conference.
Millerresides in Chattanooga with his wife, Ashley, and two sons, Fox and Ozzie. They are avid outdoor enthusiasts and in their spare time enjoy hiking and backpacking. Together they have completed more than 460 miles of the Appalachian Trail (Springer Mountain, Ga., to Damascus, Va.), and more than 200 miles of trails within the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Hope Pendergrass -- Macon
Pendergrass, a CPA, is a partner with Mauldin & Jenkins. She graduated from Wesleyan College in 2003 with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting and joined Mauldin & Jenkins immediately thereafter. Her expertise covers a wide variety of state and local governments.
She is a member of the American Institute of CPA’s, the Georgia Society of CPAs, the Government Finance Officers Association, and is involved in the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association. She also serves on the GFOA's Special Review Committee and performs reviews of Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports as part of GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program. Pendergrass holds a AICPA Advanced Single Audit Certificate after passing the AICPA Advanced Single Audit Exam. Most recently, she was named Mauldin & Jenkins’ lead compliance audit technical partner.
Pendergrass enjoys community service work and has volunteered with various organizations in the middle Georgia area, including United Way of Central Georgia, Distinguished Young Women of Monroe and Bibb Counties, and Wesleyan College. She and her husband, Derrick, live in Macon with their son, Corbin.
Mauldin & Jenkins LLC is a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm providing assurance, tax, consulting and advisory services since 1918. The firm has eight offices located across the Southeast, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina. For more information, visit www.mjcpa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.