ATLANTA -- Microsoft Corp. will expand its presence in Atlanta with a new facility in the city’s West Midtown area that will create 1,500 high-tech jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
The $75 million investment will focus on artificial intelligence and cloud services in a 523,000-square-foot building in the Atlantic Yards complex at Atlantic Station.
“We are excited that a global leader like Microsoft Corp. is expanding its investment in Georgia with tech jobs that will be truly beneficial to the company and our state,” Kemp said. “I am confident that our top-notch tech talent and education pipeline will continue to be an asset to Microsoft.”
Microsoft currently operates a cloud computing engineering center in the Coda Building at Midtown Atlanta’s Technology Square and maintains offices in Alpharetta and Buckhead.
“Microsoft’s continued expansion and growth in metro Atlanta are testaments to our region’s reputation as a hub for innovation-based companies,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Microsoft is sure to find ongoing success here, with our business-friendly climate and unmatched culture attracting the high-tech talent companies like Microsoft need.”
Midtown Atlanta has become a hub for tech companies. Schools within the University System of Georgia work closely with businesses looking to locate in the state to ensure students are trained with the skills necessary to succeed in high-tech jobs.
“The University System of Georgia stands ready to work with Microsoft as we help connect it with our highly skilled graduates and meet its need for ongoing professional development, training and research,” system Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “This is a fantastic economic development opportunity, and our 26 institutions are excited to show our capability and commitment toward fostering the company’s growth and success in the state.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division helped land the project, working with partners from the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Tech, Invest Atlanta, the Development Authority of Fulton County, and Georgia Power Co.
