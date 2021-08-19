ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Advanced Modular Structures LLC, a modular building enterprise affiliated with Atlanta-based real estate developer The Integral Group LLC., will create 200 jobs and invest more than $14 million in a new manufacturing facility in unincorporated Fulton County.
“It’s great to see the Peach State serving as the backdrop for this new joint venture,” Kemp said in a news release. “Georgia’s support for the manufacturing industry sector is unwavering as we seek to create new jobs and investment opportunities for hard-working Georgians. Our award-winning work force training program, Georgia Quick Start, is an incredible asset to companies that locate here, and I’m thrilled that company leaders plan to take advantage of this benefit.”
Diversity Program Advisors Inc. and The Integral Group LLC. have entered into a joint venture called Advanced Modular Structures LLC. Among their various products, they will repurpose shipping containers into creative trade show displays, retail stores, offices, permanent residences, and more.
“We would like to thank Gov. Kemp for his visionary leadership in providing Advanced Modular Structures the opportunity to make additional jobs available to Georgians and to build innovative residential and commercial facilities,” Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Modular Structures George Hawthorne said. “This new venture will help fill the demand for affordable housing and provide economic development growth in Georgia communities by delivering new options for retail and commercial facilities.”
This unique business, which will fully begin operations this fall, is positioned to offer products and services to help solve challenges in providing affordable housing and commercial structures across the U.S. Advanced Modular Structures will operate in a 228,000-square-foot facility, located at 6077 Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
The company is seeking to fill a variety of executive, administrative, sales, and project manager positions. Advanced Modular Structure is also hiring for careers in architecture, engineering, accounting, marketing, carpentry, welding and others. Individuals seeking job opportunities with the company can learn more by visiting modsintegral.com.
“It’s a great day for the city of South Fulton,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “This announcement is a testament to the strong business climate and quality work force we have built in our city.”
“We are proud as an Authority to support Advanced Modular Structures on their growth in Fulton County,” Marty Turpeau, Chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County, said. “This strategic investment will create hundreds of new jobs to enhance our strong and growing manufacturing industry.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Director Ashley Varnum represented the Global Commerce Division in the competitive project in partnership with Development Authority of Fulton County, Georgia EMC, Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Quick Start.
“This is another positive example of the strength of metro Atlanta’s manufacturing work force supporting a new venture that will tackle the challenges of providing affordable housing and commercial real estate across the country,” Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said. “Congratulations to all of the organizations that supported this project.”
“I extend my thanks to Advanced Modular Structures for their commitment to creating jobs for a variety of skillsets and education levels in Georgia,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I look forward to seeing the company’s continued success.”
