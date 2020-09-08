ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that leading global food company General Mills is expanding its Cinnamon Toast Crunch production operations in Covington. Improved operations begin next week at the newly expanded facility.
“With Global Fortune 500 companies like General Mills continuing to choose Georgia for their expansion projects, our state’s business community, top-ranked work force training programs, and unmatched logistics network remain strong,” Kemp said in a news release. “I thank General Mills for their continued commitment to creating opportunities for the hard-working Georgians in Covington and Newton County.”
The expansion project will help General Mills increase capacity and efficiency for producing one of the best-selling cereals in the United States, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. General Mills first opened the multifaceted Covington Plant in 1989. Responsible for producing several varieties of cereal and snack products, this facility currently employs roughly 400 people, and the expansion project will create an additional 40 jobs. Over the past 30 years, General Mills has also helped support local families in need through the Covington Hometown Grant Program.
“General Mills has a long legacy of making food the world loves, right here in Georgia,” said Roxie Simon, plant manager of General Mills Covington. “Cinnamon Toast Crunch is one of our most beloved brands as the No. 2 cereal in the United States, and growing. We are proud to partner with the state to create new jobs, tap into some great local talent, and expand our capacity to make even more of this family favorite in Covington.”
The Covington Plant is located at 15200 Industrial Park Boulevard Northeast. Individuals interested in careers in food production and advanced manufacturing with General Mills are encouraged to visit careers.generalmills.com.
“The Newton County IDA is extremely excited for the Covington General Mills team," David Bernd, executive director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said. "The Cinnamon Toast Crunch project, which had dozens of team members involved from Covington to Minneapolis, was almost three years in the making. The partnership the company has developed with the community and the support that it provides to our K-12 students, work force development, arts programs, and health initiatives like the ‘Cheerios Challenge,’ have made the entire General Mills family a vital interwoven partner to the region.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented in this project by Senior Regional Project Manager Kristen Miller and the Newton County Industrial Development Authority.
“It’s a pleasure to see this major employer and supporter of the Covington community continue to expand in Georgia,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “The long-term relationship that our state and local partners like the Newton County Industrial Development Authority have fostered with General Mills continues to create jobs, opportunities, and goodwill in our local communities.”
