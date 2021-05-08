ATLANTA -- Amazon will build a fulfillment center in Savannah that will create 1,000 full-time jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
The 640,000-square-foot facility, expected to open next year, will use innovative robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys, and small household goods.
“I appreciate Amazon’s continued commitment to creating well-paying e-commerce jobs for hard-working Georgians and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to the coastal region,” Kemp said. “Georgia’s connectivity, combined with smart planning and investment, has helped our state secure its spot as the No. 1 state for logistics and infrastructure and enhances our ability to attract major investments from world-renowned companies like Amazon.”
Amazon currently employs more than 21,000 workers in Georgia at operations across the state, including a robotics fulfillment center in Stone Mountain that opened last year. The company contributed $3.2 billion to the state’s economy from 2010 to 2019.
“Amazon has found an outstanding work force, strong local support, and incredible customers in the state,” Melissa Nick, the vice president of customer fulfillment at Amazon, said in a news release. “We look forward to creating these new, full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour with benefits on day one.”
Individuals interested in career opportunities with Amazon are encouraged to visit www.Amazon.jobs for more information.
Chief Operating Officer Brittany Young represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce Division in landing the Amazon project, working in partnership with the state Department of Transportation, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.