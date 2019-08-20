MOULTRIE -- Nicky Shelley has been named dining services director of Legacy Village at Park Regency, an assisted living and memory care community serving south Georgia.
"We are so excited to welcome Nicky Shelley into this role," Allen Chambers, the executive director of Legacy Village at Park Regency, said in a news release. "She will be an exceptional asset to the dining services program at Legacy Village, and we are thankful to have her on our team."
In her new role, Shelley will ensure Legacy Village at Park Regency residents receive healthy and delicious meals with quality dining experiences.
“I look forward to sharing my love for good meals with the Legacy Village community," Shelley said. "Preparing and serving good meals is one of the best ways to truly make Legacy Village a home for the people who trust us with their care."
Shelley, a certified dietary manager, comes to the Legacy Village community with eight years of food service experience with senior living facilities. She received her culinary arts diploma and dietary management certification from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
A Tallahassee, Fla., native who has called South Georgia her home for the last 17 years, Shelley lives in Moultrie with her husband and four children. When not working, she enjoys trying new recipes, painting ceramics and spending time with her family.