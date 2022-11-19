Most important issues for the real estate market: job growth, pandemic, construction labor costs

Georgia’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month but remained below the national jobless rate, the state Department of Labor reported.

 File Photo/TownNews.com Content Exchange

ATLANTA -- Georgia’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month but remained below the national jobless rate, the state Department of Labor reported.

Unemployment in Georgia stood at 2.9% in October, up from a record-low of 2.8% set during the previous month but below the national rate of 3.7%.

Tags