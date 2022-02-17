ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Georgia-based, post-consumer recycled furniture manufacturer SoPoly will create approximately 200 jobs in expanding operations in Dodge County as the company celebrates its first anniversary. SoPoly already has begun hiring for new positions and plans to invest $5 million in the Eastman operations due to demand for its outdoor furniture products.
“SoPoly’s rapid expansion is a testament to the people of Georgia, and an impressive reminder of all the opportunities for growth available in rural Georgia,” Kemp said in a news release. “We have been focused on supporting high-quality rural jobs, and I congratulate SoPoly and the community of Eastman in developing a project that will have a positive, long-term effect for the hard-working Georgians in Dodge County.”
In addition to durable outdoor Adirondack chairs and chaise lounges, SoPoly also manufactures outdoor dining sets and side tables. Its two-toned St. Simons collection is named for one of the beautiful beaches among Georgia’s Golden Isles. All of the company’s low-maintenance, 100 percent recycled plastic products are weather and fade-resistant and carry a 20-year warranty for residential use or a 5-year commercial warranty. SoPoly’s furniture is available through direct purchase online as well as quality outdoor furniture retailers across the southeastern United States, Canada and the Caribbean.
“The SoPoly team is proud to offer high-quality outdoor furniture that centers around our mission to bring family and friends together,” SoPoly President and CEO Robert Pruitt said. “To think that our first chair was sold in April 2021 to now having a network of over 300 dealers in 16 states and three countries has been amazing. We intend to continue providing American products and jobs right here in Georgia and look forward to our future together.”
After opening in January 2021, SoPoly currently employs 30 at its 70,000-square-foot facility located at 105 Industrial Boulevard in Eastman. The company will hire for positions in its extrusion, routing and assembly departments. Individuals interested in learning more or joining the company should visit www.sopoly.com/pages/sopoly-careers.
“All of us in Dodge County are excited about the new manufacturing plant and the soon-to-be more than 200 employees who are making these high-quality Adirondack chairs,” Charles Williams, executive director of the Dodge County Eastman Development Authority, said. “We salute our native son Robert Pruitt on the latest of his business ventures in the area. SoPoly is not only manufacturing leading-edge recycled materials products at this facility, but (it’s) turning an empty building into a highly productive facility. The best part is, the people who are finding new employment opportunities at SoPoly are reliable, hard-working, highly skilled local people with a solid work ethic and a love for the area and for doing things right the first time.
“We are enjoying hosting tours and seeing recycling at its best in the new SoPoly manufacturing center here in Eastman.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented by Regional Project Manager Andrea Taylor on the project in partnership with the Dodge County Eastman Development Authority.
“It is always exciting to see a company continue to grow and reinvest in their community, but it’s especially gratifying when it’s a homegrown, rural Georgia company whose manufacturing products are designed to bring friends and family together,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We applaud SoPoly’s commitment to sustainability and look forward to working with them as they advance their goals. The Eastman-Dodge County Development Authority has been an excellent partner in this positive homegrown project, and we congratulate them on this exciting news.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.