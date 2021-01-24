ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Spring Mountain Center will invest $45 million in opening a manufacturing and distribution headquarters in Barrow County, delivering 205 jobs to the local community. Spring Mountain Center is a leading manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, home furniture and more.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Spring Mountain Center to Georgia,” Kemp said in a news release. “I am confident the Peach State's readily available, skilled work force and world-class logistics infrastructure will serve them well as they begin operations, and I look forward to the opportunities this facility will create for hard-working Georgians in Barrow County.”
Spring Mountain Center sells home and lifestyle products to customers across the world through its global distribution partners. As a core manufacturer for many top U.S. brands, including Kohler, Spring Mountain products have been among the best-sellers for The Home Depot, Wayfair and other major retail outlets for the past decade. One of their customers, Hansgrohe, maintains its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Alpharetta. Hansgrohe currently employs approximately 300 people in Georgia and has invested more than $50 million in its Forsyth County operation since 1996.
“On behalf of Spring Mountain Center, we’d like to thank Gov. Kemp and the state and local community for the warm welcome into Barrow County," Jie Xiang, CEO of Spring Mountain Center, said. "They’ve shown tremendous support for our decision to set up our headquarters right in Barrow County, and every conversation has been centered around creating jobs for the highly skilled work force in the area. We’re not only looking to create a more robust domestic supply chain and hundreds of jobs, but also be as close to the end-consumer as possible to understand their needs and wants, to continue innovating in the home furniture and plumbing fixture industry.”
The new 275,000-square-foot facility will be located at Park 53 in Winder. Spring Mountain Center will hire for positions at a variety of skill levels, including positions in management, supervision, engineering and production. Individuals interested in job opportunities with the company are encouraged to continue checking for hiring updates at www.springmountaincenter.com/careers when the facility opens.
“We are so pleased that Spring Mountain Center has chosen Barrow County for their next manufacturing facility in the U.S.," Barrow County Economic Development Director Lisa Maloof said. "It has been a pleasure working with their team over the past year, and we are very proud to have them as our first tenant in Park 53. Spring Mountain Center will not only bring great jobs to our community, but they will also be another great member of our growing business community.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Sandra Yang represented the Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with Choose Barrow, Georgia EMC and Georgia Quick Start.
“Having just announced a record-setting pace in jobs and investments over the last six months, it is exciting to continue our momentum going into the new year," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "We are grateful to Spring Mountain Center for investing in our state and providing new jobs and opportunities for Georgians. With a diverse client base across North America, including our friends at Hansgrohe in Alpharetta, Spring Mountain Center will be able to utilize our extensive logistics network to better serve their customers. I also extend my thanks to our economic development partners in Barrow County for their support in this project.”
Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract global businesses like Spring Mountain Center. The state’s strength across multiple manufacturing sectors resulted in a GDP of $64.7 billion in 2019, and the Georgia Department of Labor estimated that there were 385,700 manufacturing jobs in the state as of November 2020.
