ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said this week that the southwest Georgia region’s unemployment rate slightly increased in December.
“Georgia finished the year strong by continuing to add jobs in all major sectors,” Butler said. “Moving forward, we need to attract more people to the work force, so we can fill these great jobs.”
In southwest Georgia, the unemployment rate increased 0.2 percentage points in December, reaching 3.4 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent.
The labor force in southwest Georgia decreased by 539 in December, bringing the total to 146,789. The number has decreased by 2,877 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Southwest Georgia lost 773 employed residents in December, bringing the total to 141,789. The number is down 1,430 for the year. Claims for unemployment insurance were up by about 71 percent in December. They were up by about 15 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 1,804 active job postings in southwest Georgia for December.
The southwest Georgia Region includes Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth counties.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, or to connect with the department on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.