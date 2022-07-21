ATLANTA -- SK Battery America is joining forces with the Georgia National Guard to give Peach State veterans a leg up on hiring at the electric vehicle manufacturer’s plant in Commerce.
The company’s CEO joined Gov. Brian Kemp and the leadership of the Guard, the Georgia Department of Veterans Service, and the state Department of Economic Development in announcing SK Battery America’s new partnership with the Guard’s Work for Warriors program.
“Not only do we owe our service members and veterans a huge debt of gratitude for protecting our freedom, we also value their contributions as part of our work force in keeping Georgia the top state for business,” Kemp said during a ceremony inside the Georgia Capitol. “I applaud SK Battery America’s commitment to hiring these capable individuals and their families as part of the nearly 2,600 jobs they are creating in northeast Georgia.”
SK Battery America has become a key contributor to growth in Jackson County. The county’s population has increased by about 3,500 residents to more than 80,000 just during the past year, according to U.S. Census figures released last month.
To launch the Work for Warriors effort at the plant, a military and veteran-focused hiring fair will be held Saturday.
“Veterans and spouses are an incredibly valuable asset to SK Battery America as we continue to fill our production and administrative positions,” Timothy Jeong, the company’s CEO, said. “It is exciting to have the support from Georgia’s elite forces as we manufacture cells to electrify America’s vehicles for a cleaner future.”
Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said SK Battery America’s work force at the Commerce plant has risen faster than originally expected to more than 1,500 workers.
Col. Patricia Ross, commissioner of the veterans service department, said young military veterans leaving the service for the private sector suffer an unemployment rate that is double the general work force.
“These are the folks we’re trying to attract and retain in Georgia, give them that next career, that next job with a tremendous company and allow them to stay and help fill Georgia’s skills gap,” she said. “That’s what SK will help us do.”
