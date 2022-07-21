national guard.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA -- SK Battery America is joining forces with the Georgia National Guard to give Peach State veterans a leg up on hiring at the electric vehicle manufacturer’s plant in Commerce.

The company’s CEO joined Gov. Brian Kemp and the leadership of the Guard, the Georgia Department of Veterans Service, and the state Department of Economic Development in announcing SK Battery America’s new partnership with the Guard’s Work for Warriors program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.