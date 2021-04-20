ALBANY -- Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. will kick off a series of Career Expositions via social media, Facebook live and Zoom on April 30, from 6-8 p.m.
Th sorority's Target One Committee is implementing the career exposures to help students make informed decisions relative to planning and choosing a career. The first team of career consultants are Marshall Troup, a civil engineer with DOT in Atlanta; Dr. Melanie Shorter Jones, a family medical practitioner in Warner Robins; and Felicia Wimberly, an entrepreneur and mechanical engineer with MARTA in Atlanta.
Chapter President Debra Capers, and committee chairs Janice Coats-Hardy and Latoyia Jackson, and committee members are planning collectively to implement the career exposition series sporadically to pave a route to help students plan for lifelong success. The theme "Plan Your Future” is reflective of Douglas Mallock’s poem “Be the Best of Whatever You Are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.