ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said this week that southwest Georgia’s labor force increased in July.
Additionally, the region saw a monthly decrease in initial claims for July.
“As the state continues to re-open, we are going to see wild fluctuations up and down of the unemployment rate across the state,” Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said. “The numbers that we really need to focus on are the most important ones, such as increases in work force and employment, which we are continuing to see in almost all regions and counties.”
In southwest Georgia, the unemployment rate increased in July to 7.2 percent, an increase of 0.6 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent.The labor force increased in July by 517. The July total was 142,730. That number is down by 3,413 from the total from July 2019.
Southwest Georgia ended July with 132,409 employed residents. The number decreased by 398 in July and was down 7,232 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 12 percent in July. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 1,532 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 1,776 active job postings in southwest Georgia for July.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers. Connect with Labor on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.