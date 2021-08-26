ALBANY — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that southwest Georgia saw a decrease in the unemployment rate over the month as the number of employed rose by more than 1,200 in July.
“We are seeing positive labor market data across the state,” Butler said in a a news release. “The unemployment rate is down in every region, county, and metropolitan statistical area, reflecting the strength of our state’s economy. Career opportunities remain high for job-seekers as we continue to see rising job numbers in metro and rural areas throughout Georgia.”
In southwest Georgia, the unemployment rate was down one and six-tenths percentage points to 3.6 percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 7.3 percent.
The labor force decreased in southwest Georgia by 1,161 and ended the month with 145,788. That number is up 2,171 when compared to July of 2020.
Southwest Georgia finished the month with 140,579 employed residents. That number increased by 1,224 over the month and is up by 7,515 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 48 percent in southwest Georgia in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 87 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 1,806 active job postings in southwest Georgia for July.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.