ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Southwest Georgia’s unemployment rate increased in December.
“In December, key indicators varied in different regions and counties,” Butler said in a news release. “Although this month’s numbers fluctuated more than usual, a majority of the areas saw positive job growth that continues to be indicative of the resilience that Georgia has to offer during this economic rebound.”
In southwest Georgia, the unemployment rate increased by 0.4 percentage points, bringing the rate to 6 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent.
The labor force decreased in December by 2,715. The December total was 145,844. That number is down by 1,097 from the total from December 2019.
Southwest Georgia ended December with 137,070 employed residents. The number decreased by 3,102 in December and was down 4,877 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment increased by 25 percent in December. When compared to last December, claims were up by about 206 percent.
The GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 2,042 active job postings in southwest Georgia for December.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
