ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said recently that the southwest Georgia region’s unemployment rate fell in October and tied its all-time low.
At the same time, monthly numbers were up for labor force and employed residents in October for the 14-county area, preliminary numbers show.
“October was a great month for Georgia and our local communities,” Butler said. “We continued to create jobs and people gained employment – often at record numbers.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate climbed in October to 3.6 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points. The nation also grew its labor force by 325,000, increased employment by 241,000 and added more than 125,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell in October by 0.1 percentage point to 3.4 percent. That tied Georgia’s all-time low set in December of 2000. Rates fell or held steady across nine of Georgia’s 12 planning regions. Seven set or tied a record for lowest rate ever.
In southwest Georgia, the unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percentage point in October, settling at 3.5 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent. The labor force in southwest Georgia increased by 746 in October, bringing the total to 148,443. The number has decreased by 1,443 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Southwest Georgia added 844 employed residents in October, bringing the total to 143,256. The number is down 148 for the year. Claims for unemployment insurance were up by about 16 percent in October. They were down by about 78 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 1,486 active job postings in southwest Georgia for October. The southwest Georgia region includes Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.