ALBANY -- Albany drivers who travel along Winterwood Avenue should plan alternates routes or expect traffic delays as construction starts on the thoroughfare Monday.
Zane Grace Construction Inc. will start work in the 3100 block of Winterwood Avenue on Monday. Crews will install three speed tables, city officials said in a news release. The work will continue until the installation is complete.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in this area and take alternate routes if possible.
