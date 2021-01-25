When you're applying for a job, standing out from the crowd is always a challenge. But this tough task can suddenly seem insurmountable when you're applying for an extremely competitive position.
Here are five tips to help you stand out from that pile of other applicants.
1. Get personal
Feeling like you're submitting your materials into cyberspace is always frustrating, especially when you put so much time and effort into them.
This is when making a personal connection can make a huge difference. Start by seeing whether you know anyone who currently works for that employer. Whether it's an old friend or an acquaintance on LinkedIn, having someone who can hand-deliver your resume or put in a good word for you can really help to put your name at the top of the interview list.
If you can't track down someone who can refer or recommend you, you should still make an effort to be as personal as possible in your application materials. Skip that generic "To Whom It May Concern" and see if you can find the name of the person you'd be working directly for, or even the hiring manager.
2. Improve your documents
It seems basic, but going through your resume and cover letter for typos and errors is absolutely necessary. Now's also a great time to polish your materials and make sure that they're memorable and impactful. Ensure that you include quantifiable achievements in your resume. Start your cover letter off with an engaging and captivating story.
3. Go above and beyond
You should never hesitate to go the extra mile, show some initiative and share other materials that a potential employer might care about. Send them a link to your portfolio or personal blog. Complete a sample specifically for that employer.
Applying for a social media management position? Pull together a brief example of a social media strategy that you think could work for them. Want to be a data analyst? Share that amazing Excel spreadsheet you built — complicated macros and all.
4. Polish your social media presence
Your work examples and official career documents will only take you so far. More than likely, hiring managers will look you up on social media. Before even submitting your stuff, ensure you've taken the time to clean up your profiles.
5. Follow up
You know all of that intense competition we talked about? It's also pretty overwhelming to the hiring manager. Don't be surprised if you don't hear back immediately about that job you're so excited about. This is why following up is so important.
If you haven't heard anything (whether that's a "yes," "thanks, but no thanks" or "we've received your submission" email) in about a week or two, feel free to reach out personally and check in on a timeline for a hiring decision. Make an attempt to use the most personalized email address you can find. If you can't hunt one of those down, a general "info" or "careers" address will suffice.
Craft a friendly message just asking for an update on the hiring process for that specific position, reiterate your excitement about the opportunity, and thank them for their time.
Still radio silence? You're free to follow up once more. But after that, it's time to let it go. We all know there's a fine line between being persistent and being a pest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.