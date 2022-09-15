Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Albany, Georgia

With Georgia reaching an all-time high in jobs, the largest gains came in the educational services sector, which added 3,200 jobs.

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- While Georgia’s unemployment rate remained at 2.8% last month, the number of jobs hit another record high in August, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Job numbers increased 15,800 from July to August to more than 4.82 million. The largest gains came in the educational services sector, which added 3,200 jobs; and professional, scientific and technical services, a sector that grew by 3,000 jobs.

