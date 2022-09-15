ATLANTA -- While Georgia’s unemployment rate remained at 2.8% last month, the number of jobs hit another record high in August, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.
Job numbers increased 15,800 from July to August to more than 4.82 million. The largest gains came in the educational services sector, which added 3,200 jobs; and professional, scientific and technical services, a sector that grew by 3,000 jobs.
“We have found that the new normal for job-hunting is less door to door and more virtual connection,” Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said Thursday. “Our agency connects job-seekers with open positions quickly and effectively, utilizing Employ Georgia and virtual job fairs benefitting employers and employees across the state.”
The job sector with the most over-the-year gains last month was accommodation and food services – a sector hit hard by the pandemic – which added 32,700 jobs.
For the first time this year, Georgia saw a drop in the number of employed residents to about 5.13 million. However, the number of unemployed Georgians also fell in August to 149,650, the lowest since January 2001.
Initial unemployment claims declined last month from July by 1,795, or 6%, to 26,750. Over the year, first-time jobless claims have plummeted by 44%.
There are more than 220,000 jobs listed online at EmployGeorgia.com, resulting in a minimum of more than 290,000 unfilled positions.
Industries with more than 10,000 job postings include health care, with 37,000 jobs listed, and retail trade, with 21,000 postings.
For more information on an upcoming virtual job fair, click on https://bit.ly/3cCmUwi. The site contains registration information and additional details, including a list of participating employers.
