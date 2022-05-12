ALBANY — With education, as in educating the work force of the future, serving as a backdrop, Georgia Chamber President/CEO Chris Clark and Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education Director of Outreach and Engagement Merrill Wilcox laid some heavy truth on business owners and educators at Albany State University Thursday morning.
Part of the state chamber’s The New Georgia Economy symposium that Clark is taking on the road across Georgia, the forum offered a sobering look at the issues that surround training today’s workers for tomorrow’s jobs.
“There are three areas we need to look at,” Clark told the gathering. “The ongoing war for talent, economic innovation and inclusion, and the infrastructure of the future are the issues that we must address now.
“There are 11 million job openings in the United States, 360,000 in Georgia, and 6.4 million of those jobs are newly created jobs. People say ‘we lost jobs during the pandemic,’ but what we lost were the low-skill jobs, jobs that may have in the past required only a high school diploma. Those jobs have been replaced with high-skill jobs, jobs that require a college or technical college degree or some other type of additional training.”
Clark, who grew up in Fitzgerald, said Georgia’s economy has already surpassed pre-COVID levels and will require a well-thought-out master plan that includes education, a more diverse and inclusive work force, higher pay and benefits, and different hiring practices to continue its run of eight years as the No. 1 state in the nation in which to do business.
“The state has announced 1,102 economic development projects this year alone,” he said. “That’s generated $32.7 billion in capital investment and created 105,250 jobs. That amounts to $11 billion in GDP growth.
“Everyone was concerned — and rightly so — about the impact the pandemic might have on the economy, but Georgia broke the record for most projects announced in 2020, at the height of COVID, then broke that record in 2021 and is on track to break it again this year.”
But, the state chamber president noted, the rapid growth has created its own kind of problems.
“Someone called it the ‘curvication’ of the economy,” he said. “It’s hard to fathom that, in 9 months during the pandemic, we grew the home delivery industry by 10 years. All of you discovered Amazon and how easy it is to order food for delivery. And our neighborhood infrastructure, our roads, were not built for that kind of traffic.
“The importance of the health care industry became vital during the pandemic, so much so we’ve got to have a different conversation about what health care looks like. In the past, we’ve considered it a service. It’s not a service, it’s a necessity. It’s life and death.”
Clark said that by 2025 — “and, realize, that’s just 36 months away” — the state of Georgia will need 122,000 new health care workers, 27,000 new manufacturing employees and 13,000 new construction workers.
“Look, the baby boomers are going to retire en masse soon,” he said. “Where are we going to get our plumbers, our electricians, our carpenters?”
Clark offered stats showing that, by 2050, the state will need to find enough workers in the labor force to fill 42% of the jobs in energy, 40% in construction, 33% in cybersecurity, 30% in logistics, 31% in data analysis, 27% in manufacturing, 25% in health care, 22% in retail and 23% in technology.
“And we have some teachers here today — bless our teachers ... by 2050, we will need to fill 81% of the education positions,” Clark said.
The state chamber president said that through more creative hiring practices — to include increased and creative benefits, senior engagement, the way that we do our jobs, hiring refugees and giving workers with criminal records a second chance — and development of a viable master plan in the three areas discussed, the state could realize an additional $68 billion in GDP, fill 400,000 new jobs and create 15,000 new businesses.
In discussing educational issues that impact the state’s new economy, Wilcox noted that 15% of the state’s children live in a “child care desert” and that the cost — which averages $8,321 per year for working parents — is taking women out of the work force at an alarming rate.
Wilcox said 40% of Georgians have no credentials beyond high school and offered a glimpse of 100 random students in the state who enter high school now. She said 81 of those students graduate, only 62 enroll in higher education classes, and only 43 of that cohort makes it to their sophomore year.
Clark said information gleaned from the forum and others like it across the state would be used by the state chamber to put together and recommend legislation to the General Assembly when it reconvenes in January.
