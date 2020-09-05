ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor has paid more than $3 billion in regular state unemployment benefits during the last 24 weeks, more than the last seven years combined ($2.852 billion). Claims numbers have dropped below 100,000 for a sixth consecutive week.
For the week ending Aug. 29, initial claims totaled 51,283, down 5,485 from the prior week. The GDOL issued $204 million in regular unemployment benefits and federal funds for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation payments, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation supplements, and State Extended Benefits. Since March 21, $12.9 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits have been paid to eligible Georgians.
“I don’t believe anyone would have imagined that we would disperse more than $3 billion in regular state UI benefits in less than six months,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a news release.
From the week ending Aug. 29, 3,596,544 regular UI initial claims have been processed, more than the last eight years combined (3.3 million). Of those, 2,410,989 were employer filed claims (67%), and 1,185,555 were individual claims.
The number of initial unemployment claims filed throughout the United States for the week ending Aug. 29 was 881,000, a decrease of 130,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 1,011,000.
Last week, the GDOL issued more than $50 million in PUA payments to eligible individuals who are self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors, employees of churches, employees of nonprofits, or those with limited work history who do not qualify for state unemployment benefits. The PUA program may provide benefits to claimants who did not have enough wages to establish a valid regular state UI claim but were prohibited from employment due to COVID-19.
In addition, the total federal funds issued to Georgians for FPUC totaled more than $34 million last week. Over the past 23 weeks, the GDOL has issued more than $8.5 billion in FPUC funds. FPUC provided an additional $600 weekly payment to any individual eligible for both state and federal unemployment compensation programs. This program ended July 31.
From week ending Aug. 29, the sectors with the most regular UI initial claims processed included accommodation and food services, 858,572; health care and social assistance, 422,810; retail trade, 387,184; administrative and support services, 303,726; and manufacturing, 278,086.
As of Sept. 1, the state's trust fund balance was $47,562,149, down $2.5 billion, or 98 percent, from the March 24 balance of $2,547,476,454.
Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers can file partial claims, and resources for other re-employment assistance can be found on the agency’s webpage at dol.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.