ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor announced Friday a May preliminary unemployment rate in the state of 9.7 percent, a decrease of 2.9 percent from April’s 12.6 percent. The number of employed was up 144,877 over April, but down 480,592 compared to this time last year, totaling 4,424,801.
Georgia’s labor force number of 4,900,139 reported for May was up 5,743 over April but down 186,179 when compared to May 2019.
“I think we are going to continue to see big drops in the unemployment rate as Georgia continues to open back up,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a news release. “We have to remember that the recent unemployment was not caused by an economic catalyst, but instead by a medical emergency. Those jobs are still out there for the most part.”
Jobs were up 94,300 over the month of April, showing gains in all sectors including accommodation and food services (46,600), health care and social assistance (11,800) administrative and support services (10,100), non-durable goods manufacturing (7,800), and professional, scientific, and technical services (5,300). Although the over-the-month job growth increased, jobs are down 370,000 when compared to this same time last year. The job total for May 2020 was 4,233,200.
There were 71,795 statewide job postings during the month of May. Top occupations included registered nurse (3,000), retail sales associate (2,000), tractor-trailer truck driver (2,000), software developer/engineer (2,000), and physician (2,000).
“I think as Georgia starts to re-open, we've got to really take a look at where the permanent job losses are going to be,” Butler said. “Through our strategic partnerships, we can help match those individuals who may have lost their job to the many job openings currently available, even if that takes some retraining.”
More than 95,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia.com for Georgians to access. The GDOL offers online resources for finding a job, building a resume, and assisting with other reemployment needs.
The GDOL also announced that $6,145,180,406 in state and federal benefits have been paid to claimants across the state during the past 13 weeks. This includes payments in regular state UI, Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
Payments over last week totaled $147,670,769 in regular weekly unemployment benefits, down $9 million over the week. Since March 21, more than $1.6 billion has been paid in regular state UI benefits. Over the last four weeks, benefit payment totals have ranged between $145 million to $160 million, and based upon preliminary data for the week ending 6/20/2020, this trend will continue for a fifth week.
Initial claims were down 517,861 (-38%) over the month, but up 815,486 (3,964%) over this time last year, to reach a total of 836,060 in May. Of the total, 552,335 (66%) were employer-filed claims.
Weekly regular state UI initial claims totaled 131,997 for the week ending June 6, down 3,257 over the previous week. Of the weekly total, 84,808 (64%) were employer-filed claims. Initial claims have declined six of the last seven weeks.
“The decrease in regular weekly claims is indicative of a recovering work force who are now ready to return to work,” Butler said. “We predict a continual decrease in these weekly claims as businesses return to pre-COVID conditions and Georgians increase their spending habits.”
The number of initial unemployment claims filed throughout the United States was 1,508,000, a decrease of 58,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1,566,000.
Last week, the GDOL issued more than $56 million in PUA payments to individuals who are self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors, employees of churches, employees of nonprofits, or those with limited work history who do not qualify for state unemployment benefits. From weeks ending 3/21/2020 through 6/13/2020, 188,022 PUA claims have been processed and are eligible for payment.
In addition, the total federal funds issued for FPUC totaled almost $497 million last week. Over the past 13 weeks, the GDOL has issued more than $4.1 billion in FPUC funds. FPUC provides an additional $600 weekly payment to any individual eligible for any of the unemployment compensation programs – state and federal.
As of June 16, the Georgia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Balance was $1,293,107,612 down $1.254 billion, or 49 percent, from the March 24 balance of $2,547,476,454.
At this time, the GDOL career centers are remaining closed to the public. All online services are still available as the staff continues to answer phones, return emails, and assist applicants. The GDOL will open offices to the public as soon as social distancing can be effectively implemented to protect both staff and customers.
Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers can file partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the agency’s webpage at dol.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.