ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced that for the third year in a row the state broke records for economic development during Fiscal Year 2023.

Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, total investments in facility expansions and new locations totaled more than $24 billion, resulting in 38,400 new jobs through 426 projects supported by GDEcD’s Global Commerce team. When excluding the two largest projects in state history – Rivian and Hyundai Motor Group – from the previous year’s job creation figures, total jobs as a result of FY '23 projects exceeded the previous record by more than 2,800 new positions. Annual investment totals have also increased by 131% over the last three years.

