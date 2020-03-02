ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that Toyota Financial Services will open a new office in Alpharetta to become the company’s East Dealer Service Center. The investment of more than $8 million will bring 150 new jobs to Fulton County.
“Georgia is an established leader in FinTech, and Toyota Financial Service’s announcement is a wonderful addition to our network of global financial leaders,” Kemp said in a news release. “I’m excited for the new opportunities that this will provide the hard-working and skilled talent in Alpharetta, and we are grateful for Toyota Financial’s additional investment in Georgia.”
Toyota Financial Services, the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States, will open at 11625 Rainwater Drive in Alpharetta. This East Dealer Service Center will be one of three “hub” locations for the company that supports automotive dealers across the nation. Employees at this location will primarily analyze and make approval determinations on retail and lease credit applications received from auto dealerships. They will interact with dealer personnel to support their needs and ensure a positive experience with Toyota Financial Services.
“We at Toyota are excited to select Alpharetta as the location of our new East Dealer Service Center. With a reputation for being one of Georgia’s best places to live, and a city experiencing its own economic and cultural growth, Alpharetta is ideal for Toyota’s evolution as we continue meeting the needs of our dealers and customers,” Alec Hagey, Toyota Financial Services group vice president of sales, product, and marketing, said. “From the start, the city has been so welcoming, and we look forward to being a valued, contributing member of the community.”
“The city of Alpharetta is honored to be chosen for the Toyota Financial Services East Dealer Service Center,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “Their investment here is a wonderful example of Alpharetta’s attractiveness for tech-based enterprises and a growing insurance and reinsurance industry sector. We look forward to them coming, not only as an employer, but also as a great addition to our community.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented in this competitive project by Randall Toussaint, the Global Commerce Division’s director of Corporate Solutions and Cybersecurity, in partnership with the city of Alpharetta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Power.
“We are delighted that Toyota Financial Services has selected Georgia for their East Dealer Service Center location,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We share Toyota’s confidence that our experienced financial industry work force will continue to deliver positive results for the long-term. We join our economic development partners in Alpharetta in celebrating this announcement.”
