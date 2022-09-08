t'ville.jpg

Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County, creating 88 new jobs.

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County.

In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company also will retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.

