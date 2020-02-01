GRIFFIN -- A small farm workshop is set for Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the University of Georgia Research and Education Garden here.
The class will cover principles of organic weed control, cover crop research, diagnosis and control of vegetable growing problems, controlling erosion in small production systems, and other soil health-related topics.
The workshop is presented by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, Towaliga Soil and Water Conservation District, USDA National Resources Conservation Unit and 2 Rivers RC&D.
Lunch will be provided. RSVP to Wesley Doyle at (770) 358-0787, ext. 3 or Wesley.doyle@usda.gov.
