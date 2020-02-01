farm.jpg

UGA Extension Consumer Horticulturist Bob Westerfield will share his expertise at a Feb. 4 small farm workshop.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

GRIFFIN -- A small farm workshop is set for Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the University of Georgia Research and Education Garden here.

The class will cover principles of organic weed control, cover crop research, diagnosis and control of vegetable growing problems, controlling erosion in small production systems, and other soil health-related topics.

The workshop is presented by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, Towaliga Soil and Water Conservation District, USDA National Resources Conservation Unit and 2 Rivers RC&D.

Lunch will be provided. RSVP to Wesley Doyle at (770) 358-0787, ext. 3 or Wesley.doyle@usda.gov.

Sharon Dowdy is a news editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription