ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany saw its unemployment rate drop a substantial 1.9 percentage points in October.
Albany also saw monthly increases across all major indicators, including labor force, number of employed residents, and jobs for October.
“In October, every MSA saw unemployment rates dramatically decrease, including some areas that dropped to pre-pandemic numbers, demonstrating how strong our economy was across the state prior to the crisis and how we are successfully recovering,” Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a news release. “We have a significant number of jobs available on EmployGeorgia from all parts of the state for those looking for new career opportunities. Filling these jobs will be critical for continuing the growth we need to progress economically.”
In Albany, the unemployment rate decreased 1.9 percentage points in October, reaching 5.6 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent.
The labor force increased in Albany by 1,936 and ended the month with 65,377. That number is down 1,427 when compared to October of 2019.
Albany finished the month with 61,686 employed residents. That number increased by 2,983 over the month and is down by 2,554 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended October with 60,400. jobs. That number increased by 500 from September to October but decreased by 2,700 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 5 percent in Albany. When compared to last October, claims were up by about 914 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 963 active job postings in metro Albany for October.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with the department on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.