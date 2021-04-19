ALBANY – While Albany's unemployment rate remains above that of the state as a whole, it certainly isn't because there aren't opportunities.
In fact, 200 new opportunities just opened up in the city, as the food delivery service Waitr announced it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers.
Waitr officials said in a news release that the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. Applicants also must be 18 years or older to be eligible.
Chris Barnes, head of driver operations for Waitr, said flexible schedules are available for drivers in the Albany area. The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders for enhance safety for drivers and customers.
“We have a dedicated, hard-working group of team members, a diversified selection of restaurant partners and an independent contractor driver base, all working together to provide our diners with quality service,” Carl Grimstad, chairman and CEO of Waitr, said. “These positions will help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners.”
Waitr is an online food ordering platform, providing delivery, carry-out and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, offer a way to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in more than 700 cities.
To apply for one of the driver positions, interested persons may go to waitrapp.com.
