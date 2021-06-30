ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Woodgrain, the largest industrial employer in Lee County will invest $10 million in expanding its Woodgrain Millwork manufacturing operations. This expansion in Leesburg will create 150 additional jobs in southwest Georgia.
“I want to thank Woodgrain for continuing to create jobs and opportunities not only for the hard-working Georgians of Lee County, but across the state,” Kemp said in a news release. “Their commitment to creating manufacturing and distribution jobs in the Peach State is a testament to the pro-business environment companies find here in Georgia and to the highly skilled pipeline of talent in our state.”
Family-owned and operated for more than 65 years, the Woodgrain family of companies has become one of the largest millwork operators in the world. Woodgrain also maintains Georgia-based manufacturing operations in Lee and Sumter counties and a distribution facility in Gwinnett County. The company has had a presence in the state since the early 1990s, employing more than 375 Georgians. Woodgrain manufactures and distributes quality wood moldings, doors, and windows for customers including Georgia-based The Home Depot.
“This expansion is a key component of our mission to leverage our vertical integration to deliver premier service and customer-driven millwork solutions,” Cole Wilkinson, the Plant Manager at Woodgrain Millwork, said. “As a proud member of the Lee County community for over 25 years, we look forward to the opportunities this expansion will provide for members of our communities in southwest Georgia.”
Due to increased product demand, the company will expand its current facility, located at 471 U.S. Highway 82 West in Leesburg, by 156,000 square feet. Expanded operations at Woodgrain Millwork are expected to begin by the third quarter of 2022. New positions will include careers in production, management and maintenance.
“The Lee County economic development team and Gov. Kemp’s team did great work to bring this project to fruition,” Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said. “We look forward to working with Woodgrain to bring 150 new jobs to Lee County.”
Senior Project Manager Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Lee County Development Authority and Georgia Power.
“With manufacturing and distribution operations in Lee, Sumter and Gwinnett counties, Woodgrain has been a long-time partner to the state,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Many thanks to our partners at the Lee County Development Authority for the support they provide to the companies who call this community home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.