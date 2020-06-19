MACON – A U.S. District Judge handed down the maximum sentence in a case involving death threats against an Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said in a news release.
Kent Allen Crawford of Savannah previously pleaded guilty to one count of sending a death threat through the U.S. Postal Service. Crawford was sentenced to the maximum 120 months in prison by U.S. District Judge William T. Moore Jr. during a hearing conducted in Savannah federal court. There is no parole in the federal system.
The defendant admitted he mailed a letter to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia on June 18, 2019, threatening to kill Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg. Crawford went on to write that if AUSA Hertzberg was not present, he would “kill whichever U.S. Attorney was there. It really makes no difference to me. A U.S. Attorney is going to die.”
“The defendant received the maximum penalty for threatening to kill a prosecutor, sending a clear message that death threats against law enforcement are taken seriously,” Peeler said. “I want to thank the FBI and our fellow prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District for their assistance in this case.”
“We appreciate the great work of Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler and Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Chief Michael T. Solis in navigating this challenging case to its successful conclusion,” Bobby L. Christine, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said. “A key to our strength in protecting the citizens of our communities is in our collaborative efforts to promote the rule of law.”
"Crawford has a habit of threatening law enforcement, and this sentencing should make it clear to him that the U.S. Government takes those threats very seriously," Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "He now has ample time to reflect on the decisions he made that led to his lengthy incarceration."
This case was investigated by the FBI. Criminal Chief and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Solis prosecuted the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.