ALBANY -- Three years, almost to the day, after then-U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler sent personal funds to help Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital deal with what was the first major COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Loeffler returned to Albany Thursday to get an up-close look at the impact her donation had and to talk with Good Life City supporters.
"I talked with (Phoebe Health System CEO) Scott Steiner at the time and asked how we could help," Loeffler said Thursday. "He said the hospital just needed resources. Knowing full well that government sometimes cannot move fast enough to meet needs, my husband and I decided we'd make a personal donation."
Loeffler came to Phoebe Thursday morning to view some of the innovations and projects the hospital has undertaken in the time since COVID first hit.
"I toured the mobile units, the neonatal intensive care unit, the simulation lab," she said. "I talked with Scott and his staff about the continued needs of the hospital."
Loeffler said she also visited Albany State University, where she's also made a contribution to the school's nursing program.
"(ASU) is punching above their weight to meet the health care needs of this area," she said. "There is a huge shortage of nurses at Phoebe, across Georgia and in the nation, and Albany State is doing an excellent job of helping combat that issue."
Loeffler, who is chairwoman of the grassroots voter mobilization group Greater Georgia and vice chair of Citizens for a Greater Georgia, said those groups' work leading up to the 2022 election cycle was "an absolute success."
"Republicans won every statewide office and defended majorities in both the state House and Senate," she said before speaking to a gathering of around 30 supporters at BJ's Country Cooking restaurant. "We were able to add 35,000 new Republican voters all across the state, and they made a difference."
Loeffler criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment of former President Trump, accusing Bragg and other "liberal district attorneys" across the nation of "weaponizing the justice system."
"The 1st Amendment guarantees every citizen in this country equal treatment under the law," she said. "But some aggressive DAs are carrying out selective persecution against political enemies while utilizing 'catch-and-release' justice for the criminals who are regulars in the legal system.
"Thankfully, the Georgia legislature did something about this. (Fulton County District Attorney) Fani Willis is spending pretty much all of her time and effort to prosecute Donald Trump while there is a backlog of 10,000 cases in the county. There's a backlog of 10,000 cases here in Dougherty County, too. The state legislature simply told the state's district attorneys that they must do their jobs."
Loeffler said she will continue to travel the state in an effort to "see that we stay in touch the values that we cherish."
"We're going to make sure we tell the people of Georgia why their votes matter," she said. "Right now, this is the service to the state that we've chosen to stay involved in. Education is important, and we're proud to be part of the connective tissue between the people of Georgia and their government."
