Kimberly Guilfoyle joins Eric Greitens’ Senate campaign in Missouri
Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens announced Monday that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top official on former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, will serve as the national chair of his Senate bid.
The disgraced former GOP governor has aligned himself with figures in Trump’s orbit, drawing concerns among from an array of Republicans in Missouri politics and in Washington. Guilfoyle is also the partner of Trump’s son, Don Jr.
“I am honored to have Kimberly’s support,” Greitens said in a statement. “Her work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched. We know the Democrats will come after this campaign, just like they came after President Trump.”
Before his campaign launch, Greitens courted pro-Trump voices in the media, and has recently sent out fundraising emails boasting of the support of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, and others. But some Republicans fear that Greitens could emerge from a crowded primary field and put at risk a safe Republican seat, much as Republican Todd Akin did when he lost to Democrat Claire McCaskill nearly a decade ago.
Greitens resigned from office in 2018 following a probe into alleged sexual and campaign misconduct. He has since claimed that he was “exonerated” and noted that an investigator in his case was charged with perjury and evidence tampering.
US immigration agencies ordered to end use of terms ‘alien’ and ‘assimilation’
The leaders of two US immigration agencies issued new guidance Monday ordering staff to end the use of terms such as “illegal alien” and “assimilation,” according to two officials, words that immigration advocates had criticized as dehumanizing.
A pair of memos issued Monday from Tae Johnson and Troy Miller, the acting heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, outlined the updated language for all external and internal communications to align with the Biden administration’s guidance regarding immigration terminology.
The terms “alien” will be replaced with “noncitizen” or “migrant,” “illegal alien” with “undocumented noncitizen” or “undocumented individual,” and “assimilation” will change to “integration,” according to one official, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Biden White House removes Trump-era scientist from overseeing climate report
White House officials have transferred Trump-appointed scientist Betsy Weatherhead from her position overseeing the US government’s report on the effects of climate change, a senior administration official told CNN.
The move is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to clean house of President Donald Trump’s political appointees in scientific roles. The EPA recently wiped out the entire Scientific Advisory Board put in place by Trump administration.
Weatherhead is considered a mainstream scientist and believes that climate change was a real and serious issue.
She is an atmospheric scientist who had been detailed to the White House Office of Science Technology Policy from the US Geological Survey under the previous administration and will now return to the USGS, the official said.
The Washington Post first reported the reassignment.
The move comes as the White House is set to host a climate summit on Thursday and Friday and release 2030 emissions goals for the United States.
Weatherhead was appointed to her role at the National Climate Assessment by Kelvin Droegemeier, who served as the director of OSTP under Trump.
Droegemeier, an expert on extreme weather, was seen by those concerned with Trump’s dismissal of climate change as someone who took the threat of climate change seriously within the Trump administration.
While Droegemeier had tapped Weatherhead, who views climate change as a legitimate threat, to lead the National Climate Assessment, other officials brought onto the study during the Trump administration held the different views.
