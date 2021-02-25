LEESBURG – While board members at Tuesday night's Lee County Commission meeting primarily focused on the ongoing debate over employee salaries, less talked about but more significant was the board's decision, after an executive meeting outside public scrutiny, to accept the surprise resignation letter of Co-county Manager Mike Sistrunk.
The commission did not discuss Sistrunk's resignation after meeting in private to consider action on the matter, instead announcing that Sistrunk's letter of resignation had been accepted and that he would step down from his position in 90 days.
Speculation has run rampant in the community about Sistrunk's resignation, but neither he nor County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis have publicly addressed the circumstances surrounding Sistrunk's decision to step down.
Mathis said he didn't have anything further to say about the matter after Tuesday's meeting.
Commissioners have been at odds over fairly distributing employee compensation since the start of the new year and discussion of a Fiscal Year 2022 budget has begun, and while a decision on paramedic compensation was made at Tuesday's meeting, a number of county employees have reached out to The Albany Herald claiming they are being passed over by the board in favor of other departments with closer ties to members of the commission.
Mathis opened the discussion related to compensation for paramedics at Tuesday's board meeting.
“There was some confusion after the last meeting," the board chairman said. "I would direct those comments back to the video. The specific dollar amounts discussed was $16.96 for paramedics and $17.96 for paramedic firefighters. I personally thought the intention of the board was a $2 increase for everyone with a paramedic certification.”
Commissioner Rick Muggridge said he too was unclear about the board's intent after the previous meeting.
“I was one of the people confused at the meeting because of the printed material, and I voted for it," Muggridge said. "I’m glad I voted for it. I’m not going to vote for the $2 across-the-board (raise). Not because I have anything against our Public Safety, but because we have other issues across the board in Human Resources regarding salaries.
"I believe currently we have 11 vacancies in the Sheriffs Office. Which we did work to make that pay more amenable to hiring folks. We still, in my humble opinion, have issues with Public Works, and we have some constitutional officers in the back that would like to see some money for their folks as well. I’m very concerned about the budget, and for that reason alone I’ll be voting against the $2 across the board.”
Commissioner Luke Singletary said he too was confused with the previous discussion when compared to the action proposed at Tuesday's meeting.
“I wasn’t here for the last meeting, but I thought we were doing an increase to make the starting salaries competitive with the starting salaries for Tift County ... so we could fill positions and recruit talent so we could be competitive,” Singletary said.
Mathis said Singletary's understanding of the proposal was partially true, but he added that he had talked with Sheriff Reggie Rachals and that many of the positions in question were being vacated and going unfilled because so many people were leaving that industry and going into other fields.
“We have addressed that two years in a row," Mathis said. "In regard to Public Works and other folks, we have said in the past few meetings we were going to talk about those between now and budget time.”
At that point, Commissioner George Walls made a motion to go with the $2 across-the-board increase, and Commissioner John Wheaton seconded that motion. With a 3-2 vote, with Muggridge and Singletary opposing, the motion carried.
Following the salary discussion and approval, a motion was made to go into executive session, during which Sistrunk's letter of resignation was discussed and accepted. Sistrunk will officially retire in 90 days.
Immediately following the executive session, a motion to adjourn was made and carried.
Carlton Fletcher contributed to this report.
