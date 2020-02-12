The Lee County Trojans scored four runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday and went on to beat the Bainbridge Bearcats 6-2 in the season opener in Bainbridge.
Lee County junior Smith Pinson threw three effective innings to get the win on the mound for the Trojans. Hill Corley pitched two, followed by Chandler Cannon and Drew Dixon.
At the plate, Chase Somers was 4-4 with two runs scored. Seth Nelson had two hits in three trips to the plate with a double and two RBIs. Smith Pinson was 1-3 with two RBIs while Kyle Cloud was 2-4 with a double and a rbi. Hill Corley was 1-3 with a double and two runs scored.
The Trojans have their first home games of the season this Saturday at Trojan Field when they host Wayne County at 11:30 a.m. and Jeff Davis at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.