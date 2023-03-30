lee art 0.jpg

More than 80 pieces of art were created by young artists as part of the Exchange Club of Lee County-sponsored “Lee County Art Exhibition.”

 Special Photo: Lee Exchange Club

LEESBURG -- March is “Youth Art Month,” and in an effort to increase the recognition and visibility of art in local schools, the Exchange Club of Lee County sponsored the recent “Lee County Art Exhibition.”

The work of students from Lee County Primary, Lee County Elementary, Kinchafoonee Primary and Twin Oaks Elementary Schools was on display at the Lee County Oakland Library for one week for the community, friends and family to observe.

