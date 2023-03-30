...The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the lowest
elevations along Third Avenue, Highland Avenue, and Front Street.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 27.7 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.7 feet on 02/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
More than 80 pieces of art were created by young artists as part of the Exchange Club of Lee County-sponsored “Lee County Art Exhibition.”
LEESBURG -- March is “Youth Art Month,” and in an effort to increase the recognition and visibility of art in local schools, the Exchange Club of Lee County sponsored the recent “Lee County Art Exhibition.”
The work of students from Lee County Primary, Lee County Elementary, Kinchafoonee Primary and Twin Oaks Elementary Schools was on display at the Lee County Oakland Library for one week for the community, friends and family to observe.
Club members built the display stands from materials donated by MetroPower that showcased the more than 80 pieces of art created by the young artists.
The students and their families were invited to come and enjoy the art exhibition as well as participate in the recognition program, during which each student received a certificate for their work and a small reception courtesy of Newk’s Catering and Country Financial. More than 325 students and their families, along with a number of Exchange Club members, attended the event.
Art teachers Mandy Smith (Kinchafoonee), Erin Brown (Lee Primary), Samantha Seago (Lee Elementary), and Shawn Mays (Twin Oaks) were commended for their commitment to the students and their talents in the field of art.
Lee Exchange Club members have plans are in place already for next year's event.
