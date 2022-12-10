Donald Trump excels at ‘the grift’
Dear Editor:
When Donald Trump canceled a visit to Aisne-Marne American cemetery (where our American heroes are buried), near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that the helicopter couldn’t fly and that the secret service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true. Instead, he was heard saying “Why should I go to that cemetery, it’s filled with losers?”
On COVID, he said, “It’s going to disappear one day, it’s like a miracle. It will disappear.”
He added, “You have to be calm; it’ll go away.”
After 40,000 deaths he said, “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute.”
After 60,000 deaths, he said, “It’s gonna go away.”
Donald Trump loves to talk big about how great he is, but his business records say otherwise. Trump’s business failures include Trump Steak, Go Trump, Trump Airlines ... bankruptcy and consolidation loans ... Trump Vodka, Trump Mortgage, Trump the Game, Trump Magazine, Trump University ... and too many others to list.
Donald Trump excels in one thing: “the grift.” A grifter is an expert in illicit acquisition, (swindling) of goods, services, money. A grifter is someone you don’t want to trust.
It has recently been reported that Trump scammed supporters out of $250 million, supporters who thought they were donating to “ Election Integrity.” Instead, they saw some of their money funneled to Trump hotels.
Now ask yourself this, would you vote for Trump or anyone who is supported by Trump?
Joe Demarco
Jay, N.Y.
Biden’s comment on Brittney Griner shows a leader in decline
Dear Editor:
President Biden commented on Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison, “She represents the best America — the best about America — just across the board, everything about her.” This is how a leader in decline feels about a nation in decline.
His statement would be accurate if “ungodly” preceded America. The best about a godly America is not a person convicted of drug charges who’s involved in a same-sex marriage. The Bible says in the book of Romans, Chapter 1, beginning in verse 26, “God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. In the same way, the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men.”
Criminality and immorality should not take precedence over obedience and morality.
Kevin Palmer
Evans
