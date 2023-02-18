Biden plan provides aid to small businesses
Dear Editor:
In his State of the Union address, President Biden laid out a vision of economic hope for the country. He claimed his administration is cutting costs, creating jobs and helping small businesses. As a local business owner myself, I could not agree more.
What I see from the Biden administration is a dedication to helping all Americans — not just the wealthy ones. In 2020, many large corporations got the most in pandemic-related business relief funding. Meanwhile, many local business owners like myself were left out.
I started my tech repair company in 2013; however, I did not obtain my official business license until 2020. This meant my business could not qualify for relief, even though we suffered from pandemic-related closures. Fortunately, the Biden administration saw this inequitable distribution of relief funds and enacted the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 to extend business relief funds to local businesses like mine.
I received a Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance and a Supplemental Targeted Advance Loan. These funds allowed me to catch up on expenses, purchase updated equipment, and create a professional website. The loan helped my business to not only recover, but grow.
With the Biden administration in charge, I feel more confident about the state of the economy and the future of my business.
Regina Monds
Albany
Congress must fairly compensate disabled veterans
Dear Editor:
I emailed the following note to Congress this morning.
Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up. Danger!
In FY 2023, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2021 was $60,575.07 per annum, and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world.
Veterans have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918. That was 104 years ago.
In my opinion, the basic reason for their gross undercompensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life, which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites. This is obvious to our young people. They are not interested in accepting the possibility of a lifetime of near poverty should they get injured in the armed forces for the sole reason of allowing our wealthy elites to evade proper and fair taxation.
Our youths are aware that the people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. Be warned!
Congress must correct this injustice now.
Marc Showers
Savannah
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.