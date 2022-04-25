German history: By 1928, the Weimar republic was ready to enact a comprehensive firearms law. The Gesetz über Schußwaffen und Munition (Law on Firearms and Ammunition) required a license to manufacture, assemble, or repair firearms and ammunition, or even to reload cartridges. A license was also required to sell firearms as a trade. Trade in firearms was prohibited at annual fairs, shooting competitions, and other events.
Acquisition of a firearm or ammunition required a Waffen oder Munitionserwerbscheins (license to obtain a weapon or ammunition) from the police.
The requirement applied to both commercial sales and private transfers. It did not apply to transfer of a firearm or ammunition to a shooting range licensed by the police for sole use at the range. Exempt were “authorities of the Reich” and various government entities.
Carrying a firearm required a Waffenschein (license to carry a weapon). The issuing authority had complete discretion to limit its validity to a specific occasion or locality.
“Licenses to obtain or to carry firearms shall only be issued to persons whose reliability is not in doubt, and only after proving a need for them.” Licenses were automatically denied to “gypsies, and to persons wandering around like gypsies”; persons with convictions under various listed laws, including this law (i.e., the 1928 Gesetz), the 1920 Law on the Disarming of the Population; and “persons for whom police surveillance has been declared admissible, or upon whom the loss of civil rights has been imposed.”
Jerry Williams
Lebanon, Ore.
Saying farewell to a Hollywood legend
DEAR Editor:
Decades before he appeared on TV in “Mad Men,” Robert Morse was a star in the stage and film versions of “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying.” Farewell to this legend at age 90. We still “believe in you.”
