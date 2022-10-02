Republicans make Georgia No. 1 in business
Dear Editor:
Whoa. Hold your horses. Did you read Friday’s headlines? Georgia No. 1, again, for the ninth straight year.
Folks, it weren’t no Democrat that did this. This was your hated, good-for-nothing, Republicans. They want to destroy this nation. Make it great again. Yes, you may forget about the gap between the teeth, and yes you can, and really should, forget about the color of skin.
But don’t forget, she is a Democrat. She and Warnock. They are your great president’s followers. If you like Biden, they want you to love them. Warnock, tells you how great he is. Yes he is. For every penny he tells you he is putting into your front pocket, he taking two out of your back.
Stacey, wants you to believe how great she’ll be as governor. She’ll make sure you get your fair share. Well, I don’t mind sharing the work load. What did I say? Work!? How dare me to mention that word.
Stacey cares about as much for you, as a young lady would care for a big pimple on her face. There are jobs available. All kinds of jobs. Pay is good. Who is keeping them there? The Republicans.
Remember that when you go to the polls. Let the people of Georgia rise up above the BS, and continue to show this nation how we do it. Like it should be done.
Jimmy Hiers,
Doerun
The stupidity of an unneeded crossing guard
Dear Editor:
Hopefully the Herald can get this decadeslong stupidity stopped.
Here’s the situation:
Back in the ’90s, there was a church located at Partridge and Westgate. I believe it was a Christian church, and it had a church school, so a school zone/flashing lights/crossing guard was put on place.
Some time in late ’90s, the church closed and was later sold to Mormons (who do not have a school).
The crossing guard, flashing lights continued, although the closest school is on Meadowlark, which is a mile away from the posted school zone. So for more than 20 years, despite numerous phone calls to the city and school board, plus many references to this debacle in the Squawkbox, the school guard sits in his car, day after day, and no children ever cross the street.
This is stupid and an utter waste of taxpayer money. And it is about to get worse. Not only should this area not be a school zone, but they are installing those speed trap cameras to generate revenue from an artificial and unnecessary speed zone.
Hopefully you will agree with this and use the paper to expose what a fiasco this whole situation is.
Dave Krantz
Albany
