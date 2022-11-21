Georgia voters can do better than Herschel Walker
Dear Editor:
Herschel Walker received 48.5% of the Georgia votes in the election. Given that it is estimated that 41% of Georgia voters are declared as Republicans, we can assume that just about all Republicans voted for Walker.
The Republican pundits on news channels are saying how the voters rejected extreme candidates and that poor candidate quality was a large factor. However, in Georgia, it appears almost all Georgia Republicans cast their ballot for Walker because he had an “R” next to his name. Really?
Does moral being and knowledge of the issues mean anything to Georgia GOP voters?
Georgia, you can do better.
Terry Houlihan
Green Valley, Ariz.
Dear Editor:
Many thanks to Rep. Sanford Bishop for championing efforts to end wasteful taxpayer-funded animal experiments and give a second chance to animals abused in government labs.
White Coat Waste Project has uncovered how government white coats perform cruel and outdated experiments on thousands of dogs, cats and other animals each year. Historically, most of the animals are killed when testing ends, even if they’re healthy, friendly and adoptable.
The good news is that dogs, cats, rabbits and primates in government labs have been retired in recent years following our investigations, campaigns, and work with Congress. Some federal agencies now allow lab animal adoption, but other departments are still behind the curve.
Rep. Bishop is helping bring about change by joining more than 110 lawmakers cosponsoring a bipartisan bill called Violet’s Law to require all federal labs to allow the retirement of animals to shelters, rescues or sanctuaries.
It’s crucial to have contingency plans for animals in government labs because there’s growing acknowledgment that animal tests are wasteful, and we’re working with Rep. Bishop and other Congressmembers on both sides of the political aisle to end them.
We’re grateful to Rep. Bishop for holding the government accountable for how animals bought with the public’s money are treated.
Taylor Millard
Washington, D.C.
