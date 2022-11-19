Time is short; set aside differences and be thankful
Dear Editor:
I was thinking this morning about how misguided and ignorant a large majority of citizens of the U.S. are. Many simply look at holidays as a day off with pay.
Do they know the importance of Thanksgiving and the Mayflower Compact? Do they know their history? Ten percent of America today are descendants of the Pilgrims on the Mayflower. They are truly the ones that took the lead in a strong work and Christian ethic.
I find myself saddened by the attitudes of most Americans. It’s like we don’t have independent thinkers anymore. Many do as their parents say, their friends say and their pastors say. Yet do they even know how God wants your family, friends and pastors to lead? No. Because they would actually have to study history and the Bible (which is our history) to know these truths.
So as we sit around the table, it is my prayer that we, for once, set aside our differences and take time to truly thank all for having this time to be with our loved ones. Time is short.
B.J. Fletcher
Albany
All candidates are sinners; vote for Christian values
Dear Editor:
I am writing this to all of the Bible-believing voters in Georgia. If you don’t believe in the Bible, then you probably will not understand my comments. In the upcoming Senatorial runoff election (as well as the next presidential election), all of the candidates are sinners. The sins of one are no worse than the other in God’s eyes. The only difference is if that person has asked to be forgiven and tried to not repeat them. It doesn’t matter what is alleged in the political ads or whether there is a D or R after their names.
There is one political ad that is especially illogical. Janis from Marietta says that she will not vote for Walker because he lied about encouraging someone to have an abortion and she will pray for him. These are “facts” promoted by a Warnock political ad. She evidently has no problem with voting for Warnock, who supports abortions up to the second before birth and for taxpayers paying for them.
I believe that God takes the long view and we also should. Which political platform that a candidate supports that will insure a future structure and foundation that allows for the freedom of religion and will uphold the Biblical standards expressed by God, that is the candidate we should vote for. We have seen this proven in the past during President Trump’s four years, especially when it comes to appointment of Supreme Court Justices and Federal Judges.
I know that this is hard to accept, but in the long-term it is not about whether you like a candidate or think that he is a terrible sinner, it is about which party will support Judeo-Christian values as a nation in the future. If you look at both the Republican and Democratic Party platforms, it is obvious how I will vote. Which platform will you decide for our children’s future?
John Cannady
Albany
