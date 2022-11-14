Make a difference, elect Warnock
Dear Editor:
Who can bring a better life for all of us after the Dec. 6 election, Sen. Warnock or his opponent? Think about it.
Sen. Warnock has already voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which imposed a $35 cap on the cost of insulin for Medicare seniors. He pushed to expand health insurance coverage in Georgia, which he worked to do by expanding Medicaid to lower-income residents. Along with the pro-choice majority of the U. S. population, Sen. Warnock says, “Reproductive justice is consistent with my commitment to ensuring health care as a human right. I believe unequivocally in a woman’s right to choose.”
He has a highly positive career record and personal character that is widely esteemed.
The time for us to make a great difference is now. Historically black university students and other adults acknowledge how critical thinking makes more clear our academic priorities and our engagement with community needs and learning. As a retired black college professor, I encourage us all to empower our actions to get out the vote.
You empower the hero in your actions.
The Rev. Dr. Charles Grose
Former resident of Claxton, Georgia
Vote blue, it’s the thing to do
DEAR Editor:
Do you like Democracy?
Do you like clean air and water?
Do you think the will of the people should matter?
Do you think Social Security and Medicare are important?
Do you think acting on climate change is important?
Do you think stronger gun laws should be in place?
Do you think that women’s rights are important?
Do you think health care is needed for all?
Republicans consistently vote to defund and take away rights and vote to defund these programs and do not act for the majority of the population. That is not democracy; it is not the will of the people when the majority of us see these things as very very important.
Vote in the interest of yourself and the people. We will all need these programs. For ourselves or people we know and love.
Vote all blue it’s the thing to do.
Roger Schmidt
Monona, Wis.
With no leadership, all people do is complain
DEAR Editor:
Read your article dated Oct. 26. You know, or should know, the answers to the questions you posed. If you don’t, perhaps you should look for another field to labor in.
Or perhaps, you are asking it as a talking point. To see if the people cared enough to do something about it. I can tell you now, they may talk, but they will do nothing. Maybe complain.
We have no leadership in the leadership positions.
Jimmy Hiers
Doerun
