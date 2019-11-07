ALBANY – Albany Technical College has appointed a new dean of Healthcare/Business Technology. Lisa Yvonne Stephens will start the position immediately.
“It is truly an honor to serve as a mentor to faculty, a champion for students, and an advocate for health care careers in the southwest Georgia community in my new role as dean of Healthcare/Business Technology at Albany Tech,” Stephens said in a news release.
Her new position will allow Stephens to provide leadership and management for instructional programs in the Healthcare/Business Technology area and assist in collegewide recruiting and enrollment management efforts. She also will supervise academic personnel, programs and services, as well as have responsibility for area curricula.
Stephens is a native of Dawson, and a graduate of Terrell County High School. In 2015, she received her associate's degree in Advanced Medical Imaging and obtained technical certificates of credit in Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging from Central Georgia Technical College in Macon.
Stephens continued her medical imaging education, earning a bachelor of medical science degree from Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta in May 2016. In July 2018, she received a master of business administration degree in Health from Mercer University.
The new Albany Tech dean started her career as a Radiologic Technologist Extern in May 2012 at Macon’s Medical Center, Navicent Health. She worked there for one year performing and evaluating developed imaging for diagnostic purposes in a Level 1 trauma center. She continued as a Radiologic Technologist with Navicent Health until January 2014. In that capacity, she served a diverse patient caseload including newborns, infants, children, adolescents, adults and geriatric patients. Stephens also mastered radiology/hospital information systems, including Cerner and GE Centricity, to maintain and track patient diagnostics.
In January 2014, Stephens became a CT Technologist at Medical Center, Navicent Health, and is currently still serving in that position. She became skilled in operating a 64- and 16-slice GE scanner to accurately interpret a physician's scanning instructions while demonstrating an understanding of human cross-sectional anatomy, physiology, pathology, pharmacology and medical terminology.
Stephens became an MRI Technologist at Radiology Associates of Macon in January 2016. This post required her to perform diagnostic testing using a GE 3.0 Tesla scanner in an inpatient setting, working under the supervision of physicians and other medical personnel.
Stephen's experience as an educator started in June 2016 as a clinical coordinator at Central Georgia Technical College. In June 2017, she accepted a position at Albany Technical College as the program director for the Radiologic Technology Program. This position allowed her to oversee ongoing program assessment, participate in budget planning, and assume the leadership role in the continued development of the program. She was in this role until October 2019.