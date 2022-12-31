ALBANY — Just as many can’t wait to welcome in 2023, hoping as we tend to do with each approach of a new year that it will be better than the one going out, there are plenty who look back with equal parts nostalgia and reverence as 2022 fades away.
Before we send these 365 days off to the history books, though, it would serve us well to take a look back at 2022 and remember some of the things that had us talking during the year:
ALBANY SEWER PROJECT; CITY/COUNTY LOST: Like a far-fetched, sappy movie script, Albany’s warring governments got an unexpected boost in the next-to-last day before the two entities, which had reached an impasse over distribution of a 1% local-option sales tax, were apparently set to forfeit some projected $170 million in tax funds. The federal government passed a far-reaching omnibus bill late last week, and buried in the defense budget was a $109 million surprise for the city of Albany.
Federal officials announced that an authorization of $109 million in funding would be earmarked for Phase 1 of the city’s massive sewer overhaul project, which is projected to cost $135 million and would separate stormwater and sewage outflows. And while the funding, which would not come in a lump-sum check but rather in dribs and drabs over the next few years, would cover most of the cost of Phase I, city officials know Phases 2 and 3 are waiting in the wings, with a price tag of an additional $195 million.
Still, with the promise of federal Phase I funds, city officials were able to swallow their collective pride and agree to a 60%-40% split of LOST funds collected over the next decade, over which county officials had steadfastly refused to negotiate, even at the risk of losing the funding.
PHOEBE/ALBANY TECH VS. HISTORICAL PRESERVATION COMMISSION: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital officials announced plans to jointly build a $40 million Living and Learning Center with Albany Technical College that would offer classroom space for nursing education and on-campus living quarters for nursing students. The hospital announced it would build on adjacent property it owned.
But in stepped the Historical Preservation Commission, voting to turn down Phoebe’s plan, which was to replace the former Albany High School/Middle School building on its property. The historic board said the decaying school building was a historic site and should be renovated rather than torn down and rebuilt. The Phoebe plan’s cost: $40 million. The Historical Society’s refurb cost: $100 million plus.
There ensued a battle of wills, with the Albany City Commission overturning the historical society vote and the historical society following up with a lawsuit. Eventually, though, the hospital won the day, and the new nursing center, planned to address a critical nursing shortage in the area, state and nation, is now under construction.
A NEW COUNTY COMMISSION CHAIRMAN: Pastor Lorenzo Heard stunned many political followers by rather handily defeating eight-year incumbent Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas in the ‘22 Democratic primary to wrest the chairmanship from Cohilas. Heard stirred up a great deal of controversy when, during a joint meeting of city and county officials, he engaged in an argument with City Commissioner Jalen Johnson and called Johnson a “punk-ass fa----.” Heard, who has no political experience, will assume the role in January.
Dougherty County voters also helped send the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Congressman Sanford Bishop back to Washington.
SAD FAREWELLS: Area citizens said their final good-byes to a pair of iconic figures during 2022, when Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker and civil rights leader Charles Sherrod passed away. Parker, who was credited with spearheading programs at Albany Tech that helped thousands find jobs, served as president of the technical college for 27 years. Sherrod, who co-founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, was instrumental in registering southwest Georgia voters during the civil rights era.
Emmett Griswold was named to succeed Parker as president of Albany Tech.
MCLB-ALBANY SETS THE PACE AGAIN: Already the first installation in the U.S. Department of Defense to achieve net-zero energy compliance, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany was selected to build the infrastructure that would allow for an all-electric vehicle fleet. The public-private partnership program would again put the local base at the forefront of innovation among military installations.
LEE COUNTY ACHIEVES A FOURTH CONSECUTIVE SURPLUS: The fastest-growing county in southwest Georgia continued to make positive fiscal news by ending Fiscal Year 2023 with a $3.8 million surplus, the fourth consecutive such achievement. In those four years, Lee County’s fund balance (its so-called “rainy-day” fund) reached $20 million. “In Lee County, we don’t follow, we lead,” Lee Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said.
LONG-DISCUSSED HIGHWAY PROJECT GETS UNDER WAY: The most dangerous thoroughfare in Albany over the past several years has been Nottingham Way, the lone road that directly links Lee County citizens with the Albany Mall and surrounding shopping and dining outlets. But a long-discussed project linking Westover Boulevard in Dougherty County and Ledo Road in Lee County finally got under way in 2022. The $21 million DOT project will allow shoppers at both the mall in Albany and the Walmart complex in Lee County to move back and forth freely, without the congestion that’s long clogged up Nottingham Way.
WINNING A BATTLE WITH COVID: Health care officials talk gingerly about the dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases, as if they don’t want to jinx the good news that has lasted for several months. But from January ‘22 stories that talked about the “staggering increase” in COVID cases to December talking points that tout “single-digit numbers” of patients at local health care facilities, the fact that the coronavirus was not THE No. 1 story of the year says a lot about the work of health care workers in the region.
REBRANDING THE ALBANY MARATHON: The long-running “Snickers Marathon and Half-Marathon” was rebranded as the “Combos Marathon and Half-Marathon” heading into 2023, a nod to the snack product made in Albany by race sponsor MarsWrigley. The annual run has drawn thousands of visitors to Albany and has become one of the leading qualifiers for the prestigious Boston marathon.
LET THE MUSIC PLAY: With COVID restrictions steadily being lifted, southwest Georgians hungry for entertainment got a triple dose in Albany with the return of the Knobby Knees Festival, and a couple of newcomer events: the Honey Jam festival and pair of Juneteenth events. The latter event saw competing celebrations develop as the county marked the designation of Juneteenth as an official holiday by sponsoring an event that ran at the same time as an event planned by local, private-sector sponsors who had sought money from the county for their celebration.
There were other significant events in the area in 2022: The change of hands of legendary Pearly’s restaurant; a group of county commissioners’ attempt to force out County Administrator Mike McCoy; a spate of new businesses opening, and consternation over the use of school zone speed control cameras that have led to the collection of tens of thousands of dollars in fines from speeding motorists.
Those stories — and others — will no doubt play on into the new year.
