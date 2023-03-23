abac homecoming.jpg

ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher and ABAC mascot Thunder are suited up and ready for the college’s weeklong homecoming festivities, which will be held April 10-15.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Suit up Stallions! The 2023 Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Homecoming Celebration is hitting campus April 10-15 with the theme “Top Gun Thunder: A Need for Steed.”

“Homecoming offers events for students, alumni and the community,” ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said in a news release. “It is a weeklong list of activities. We primarily focus on the students Monday through Thursday and then the alumni Friday and Saturday.

