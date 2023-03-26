Taking part in a recent Georgia HEART donation ceremony were, from left, Amanda Queen and Jayson Griffin of Ameris Bank; Katherine Council, the director of the Phoebe Sumter Foundation; Carlyle Walton, the CEO of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, and George Neal of Ameris Bank.
AMERICUS – Officials with Phoebe Sumter Medical Center announced that the hospital has received a $75,000 donation from Ameris Bank through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.
“The state rural hospital tax credit is an exceptional program that helps hospitals like ours, and this generous donation will directly impact the care we are able to provide our patients at Phoebe Sumter," Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton said in a news release. "Current projects to enhance community care being funded by Georgia HEART contributions include Sumter County’s first surgical robot and replacing our current MRI.
"We greatly appreciate the support of Ameris Bank and all other donors who have taken advantage of the tax credit program to assist Phoebe Sumter."
Since the tax credit program began in 2017, Phoebe Sumter has spent a total of $2.6 million on upgrades that expand access to care, increase patient safety and quality of care. Some of those investments include a remodeled pediatric clinic, portable x-ray equipment, telemedicine equipment and cardiac rehab.
The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program became effective on Jan. 1, 2017, and aims to support rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to increase access to care to patients in rural communities throughout Georgia.
Phoebe Sumter is one of 55 rural hospitals in the state currently listed by the Georgia Department of Community Health as qualified to accept contributions through the program. Individuals and corporations may contribute through the Georgia HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Hospital Program and receive a state income tax credit. Taxpayers interested in earning a tax credit can find more information and apply at www.georgiaheart.org.
