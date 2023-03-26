ameris donation.jpg

Taking part in a recent Georgia HEART donation ceremony were, from left, Amanda Queen and Jayson Griffin of Ameris Bank; Katherine Council, the director of the Phoebe Sumter Foundation; Carlyle Walton, the CEO of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, and George Neal of Ameris Bank.

 Special Photo: Phoebe Sumter

AMERICUS – Officials with Phoebe Sumter Medical Center announced that the hospital has received a $75,000 donation from Ameris Bank through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.

“The state rural hospital tax credit is an exceptional program that helps hospitals like ours, and this generous donation will directly impact the care we are able to provide our patients at Phoebe Sumter," Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton said in a news release. "Current projects to enhance community care being funded by Georgia HEART contributions include Sumter County’s first surgical robot and replacing our current MRI.

