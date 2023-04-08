lee county iii.jpg

From left, Lee County Chamber of Commerce President/Development Authority Executive Director Lisa Davis, Chief Building Official Joey Davenport, County Manager Christi Dockery and Finance Director Heather Jones are crucial players in the continuing growth in the county.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is the third in a series of stories about continued growth in southwest Georgia’s Lee County.

LEESBURG — Billy Mathis has a confession. He makes it a little sheepishly and adds the qualifier that he’s not offering his assessment “to sound like I’m a know-it-all.”

