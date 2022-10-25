ALBANY -- Some friendly advice: If you're among the hundreds of parents planning to bring your young ones to Saturday's annual Boo at the Zoo event at Chehaw Park & Zoo, come early.

The annual Halloween treat that typically brings hundreds and hundreds of costumed kids (and a good many costumed parents who'll use any excuse to dress up) to Chehaw will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Chehaw Park Zoo. Guests will have the opportunity to walk along the zoo's paths collecting candy, playing games, and seeing animals enjoying Halloween-themed enrichment and programming along the way.

Tags