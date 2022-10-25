ALBANY -- Some friendly advice: If you're among the hundreds of parents planning to bring your young ones to Saturday's annual Boo at the Zoo event at Chehaw Park & Zoo, come early.
The annual Halloween treat that typically brings hundreds and hundreds of costumed kids (and a good many costumed parents who'll use any excuse to dress up) to Chehaw will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Chehaw Park Zoo. Guests will have the opportunity to walk along the zoo's paths collecting candy, playing games, and seeing animals enjoying Halloween-themed enrichment and programming along the way.
Boo at the Zoo is included in Park & Zoo admission and is free to members from any of the Artesian Alliance organizations (Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska). Guests are encouraged to come in costume.
“Boo at the Zoo is definitely one of the most popular events of the year,” Chehaw Park & Zoo Director Morgan Burnette said. “It’s a great event for families, staff, volunteers, and even the Zoo animals who receive special Halloween-themed treats and enrichment.
"Our Festival of Lights draws a large number of visitors each year, but as far as single-day events, I think Boo at the Zoo is our largest. It's a great opportunity for kids to collect candy, show off their Halloween costumes and enjoy interacting with our animals."
Boo at the Zoo is a not-so-spooky, safe and entertaining option for families. A variety of Halloween-themed games and activities is planned for children of all ages, visitors can enjoy special Halloween animal enrichment while having tons of fun and collecting prizes and candy.
"We've got the routine down pretty well, so logistically, it doesn't take us long to get ready," Burnette said. "We also have groups setting up tables along the path, so we have help in that respect.
"It becomes a simple matter of us getting enough candy for hundreds of kids."
Boo at the Zoo also allows Chehaw the opportunity to educate guests about the correlation between Halloween candy and sustainable palm oil. Palm oil is a common household ingredient that can be found in products ranging from shampoo to snack foods. While not harmful to humans, unsustainable palm oil threatens the habitats of animals like orangutans, tigers and babirusas. The production of palm oil can cause deforestation, and its development is rapidly encroaching on the habitats of animals.
For reference, more than 3.5 million hectares of Indonesian and Malaysian forest have been destroyed in the last 20 years to make way for palm oil production.
Chehaw officials say the attraction prides itself in using products containing sustainable palm oil whenever possible, and they encourages guests to do the same.
“Halloween is all about fun and games, but encouraging conservation action is central to Chehaw’s mission,” Burnette said. “Guests are often surprised to learn simple changes made at home can make a global impact.”
When making purchases at the grocery store, Chehaw officials ask supporters to consider choosing products that are palm oil free or use sustainable palm oil.
Burnette said Chehaw's annual Festival of Lights will kick off this year on Dec. 3, in conjunction with the city of Albany's annual Christmas parade. Check online for times and dates for the Festival of Lights.
